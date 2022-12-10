Chief Commissioner boxing championship concludes

The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Boxing Championship was concluded at Arts and Craft Village, where more than 200 athletes from across the country participated in 15 different categories

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Boxing Championship was concluded at Arts and Craft Village, where more than 200 athletes from across the country participated in 15 different categories.

According to press release, Sudais in 38 kg category, Akbar in 46kg , Mazhar in 57kg, Bilal in 60kg, Pervaiz in 64kg and Ahsan in 69kg category won their bouts.

Asian Boxing Champion Muhammad Shoaib Khan, members of Sports Federations and Associations also participated in the final bout to encourage boxing enthusiasts, along with Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

Sports Federations and Associations awarded 'Captain of Islamabad' title to Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Muhammad Usman Younas for his continues efforts to uplift sports activities in ICT.

Muhammad Shoaib was also awarded with special souvenir by Chief Commissioner.

Trophies, cash prizes, medals and certificates were also distributed among winners at the closing ceremony.