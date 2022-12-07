The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Boxing Championship will commence from Friday.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Boxing Championship will commence from Friday.

According to ICT spokesperson Abdullah Tabassum, the two-day champion would be held at Art and Craft Village.

Apart from athletes from twin cities, professional boxers would also feature in 15 different categories, including juniors, seniors, men and women in the championship.

Those willing to participate can register their Names in five main categories - juniors (30, 34 and 38kg), seniors (46, 51, 57, 60 and 67kg), men (75 and 91kg), women (30, 40, 50 and 60kg) and professionals.

Asian Boxing Champion Muhammad Shoaib Khan would participate in the final bout to encourage boxing enthusiasts, along with Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

The spokesman said that the registration process was open for all participants. Trophies, cash prizes, medals and certificates will be distributed among winners at the closing ceremony, he added.

Earlier, under the Commissioner's patronage, colorful martial arts, football and chess championships were also organized, wherein top athletes from across the twin cities showcased their skills.

/932