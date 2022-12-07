UrduPoint.com

Chief Commissioner ICT Boxing C'ship From Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 07, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Chief Commissioner ICT Boxing C'ship from Friday

The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Boxing Championship will commence from Friday.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Boxing Championship will commence from Friday.

According to ICT spokesperson Abdullah Tabassum, the two-day champion would be held at Art and Craft Village.

Apart from athletes from twin cities, professional boxers would also feature in 15 different categories, including juniors, seniors, men and women in the championship.

Those willing to participate can register their Names in five main categories - juniors (30, 34 and 38kg), seniors (46, 51, 57, 60 and 67kg), men (75 and 91kg), women (30, 40, 50 and 60kg) and professionals.

Asian Boxing Champion Muhammad Shoaib Khan would participate in the final bout to encourage boxing enthusiasts, along with Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

The spokesman said that the registration process was open for all participants. Trophies, cash prizes, medals and certificates will be distributed among winners at the closing ceremony, he added.

Earlier, under the Commissioner's patronage, colorful martial arts, football and chess championships were also organized, wherein top athletes from across the twin cities showcased their skills.

/932

Related Topics

Football Islamabad Women All From Top Boxing

Recent Stories

Bangladesh v India 2nd ODI scores

Bangladesh v India 2nd ODI scores

5 minutes ago
 Sajid Turi visits Pak-Afghan Torkham Border

Sajid Turi visits Pak-Afghan Torkham Border

5 minutes ago
 SU advises admission aspirants on sports quota to ..

SU advises admission aspirants on sports quota to submit required certificate by ..

5 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Named 'Person of the Year' by Time Magaz ..

Zelenskyy Named 'Person of the Year' by Time Magazine

5 minutes ago
 NIM Peshawar delegation visits PSCA

NIM Peshawar delegation visits PSCA

17 minutes ago
 Putin Says 150,000 Mobilized in Special Operation ..

Putin Says 150,000 Mobilized in Special Operation Zone, of Which 77,000 in Comba ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.