Chief Executive Of London Olympics Says Tokyo Olympics Unlikely To Take Place In 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Chief Executive of London Olympics Says Tokyo Olympics Unlikely to Take Place in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The former deputy chairman of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games, Keith Mills, believes that it is unlikely that Japan will hold the Olympic Games this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic Games said that Japan had been keeping preparations for the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo running at all times despite the pandemic-related postponement and disruptions.

"Personally, sitting here looking at the pandemic around the world, it looks unlikely I have to say," Mills said during an appearance on BBC Radio 5.

Mills expressed confidence that the Tokyo committee had already prepared a plan for the cancellation of the Olympics.

"I'm sure they have plans for a cancellation. They've got another month or so before they need to make a call," Mills said.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were scheduled to be held last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone it for a year. A new date for the start of the Tokyo Olympics has been set for July 23, 2021.

