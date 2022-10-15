UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Inaugurates Pavilion Of Punjab International Tennis Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 15, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan inaugurates pavilion of Punjab International Tennis Stadium

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial inaugurated a pavilion of the Punjab International Tennis Stadium, named after tennis legend Khwaja Iftikhar Ahmed, here on Saturday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial inaugurated a pavilion of the Punjab International Tennis Stadium, named after tennis legend Khwaja Iftikhar Ahmed, here on Saturday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Various prominent personalities including Justice (retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday, Vice-Chairman SBP Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Khwaja Iftikhar's sons -- Kh Khurram, Kh Sohail, Sharmeen Khurram, former Davis Cuper, Rasheed Malik also attended the ceremony.

Several other guests such as Azhar Noon, Salim Salamat, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Shraz J Monnoo, Qaiser Gul, Syed Tahir Ikhlaq, Mobeen Ahmed, and top sports personalities and a large number of tennis officials and enthusiasts were also present.

Vice-Chairman SBP Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi warmly received Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial upon reaching the State of the Art tennis venue.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice on this occasion awarded shields to Vice-Chairman SBP Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Kh Khurram, Kh Sohail, Sharmeen Khurram, Azhar Noon, Salim Salamat, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Shraz J Monnoo, Qaiser Gul, Syed Tahir Ikhlaq, Mobeen Ahmed and other guests.

Kh Khurram, Kh Sohail and Sharmeen Khurram also presented a souvenir to honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi gave a thorough briefing NPSC Tennis Stadium and other key sports venues.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial said Khawaja Iftikhar was a fair and graceful man, who never compromised on principles throughout his life. "Khawaja Iftikhar was a gracious and kind tennis star like Roger Federer. Pakistan should have many more such tennis players like Khawaja Iftikhar. Naming a stand of Punjab International Tennis Stadium after Khawaja Iftikhar is a befitting tribute to a great tennis legend," he added.

He further said that the beautiful thing about sports is that it taught us how to be competitive without being unfair. "Sports teaches us sportsmanship and the courage to fight till the last ball in every field".

Khawaja Iftikhar's son Kh Khurram on this occasion highlighted the international services of his father. He informed that Khawaja Iftikhar was awarded Pride of Performance and Tamgh-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his meritorious services. "Kh Iftikhar, who is the maternal grandfather of tennis star Aisamul Haq, had the honour to represent India before partition. He also appeared in the top tennis tournament Wimbledon in his illustrious career".

Khwaja Iftikhar's other son Kh Sohail in his address lauded Sports Board Punjab and Sports Department Punjab for naming a stand of Punjab International Tennis Stadium after his father's name.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Chief Justice Sports Punjab Man Roger Federer Iftikhar Ahmed Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Sports secretary asks all DSOs to keep sports gymn ..

Sports secretary asks all DSOs to keep sports gymnasiums, e-Libraries functional ..

1 minute ago
 PDM govt puts national economy on path of stabilit ..

PDM govt puts national economy on path of stability: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

1 minute ago
 Qaumi Watan Party criticizes KP govt over worsenin ..

Qaumi Watan Party criticizes KP govt over worsening law & order situation

1 minute ago
 Global Automobile Production Expected to Shrink to ..

Global Automobile Production Expected to Shrink to 88Mln Units by 2025 - Reports

12 minutes ago
 20th National Congress of CPC to open in Beijing o ..

20th National Congress of CPC to open in Beijing on Sunday

12 minutes ago
 DIG Aman Ullah Memorial Tennis from Nov 12

DIG Aman Ullah Memorial Tennis from Nov 12

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.