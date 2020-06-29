Chief Minister for holding some PSL matches in Peshawar during next season

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday said the provincial government would make all out efforts to hold some matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Cricket Tournament 2021 in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday said the provincial government would make all out efforts to hold some matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket Tournament 2021 in Peshawar.

While chairing a meeting of the Sports Department to review the possibilities of holding some of the next PSL matches in Peshawar, the chief minister said the civil work was in progress on the upgradation of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar to develop it up to the required standard.

The meeting also reviewed the progress so far made on the upgradation projects of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium for the possible holding of the PSL matches.

The meeting was informed that the civil work on the upgradation of the stadium and work on the provision of the required facilities in the stadium was in progress. However, the pace of work has been effected due to the prevailing coronavirus situation; and a period of six to seven month will be required to complete all the necessary arrangements in the stadium.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the CM on Information Ajmal Wazir, Secretary Tourism and Sports Khushal Khan, Secretary Communication and Works Ijaz Hussain Ansaari, Special Secretary to the CM Masood Younas, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, representatives of Finance and Planning Department and other relevant authorities.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that promotion of sports activities in the province was one of the top priorities of the incumbent provincial government. The government was taking result oriented steps under a comprehensive strategy devised in this regard.

The chief minister directed the relevant authorities of Sports and C&W Departments to make all out efforts to complete the civil work on the upgradation of stadium and provision of other allied facilities well in time, so that holding of some of the PSL matches in the stadium could be made possible.

Mahmood Khan also directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted provision of the required funds to accelerate the pace of civil work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar.