Chief Minister inaugurates squash complex, open air gym, executive hostel

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday formally inaugurated Squash Complex, Open Air Gym and Executive Hostel at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

The schemes have been completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 119 million in three years time period.

Talking to media persons after inaugural ceremony, Mahmood Khan said that provincial government is committed to promote healthy activities in the province and promote tourism, sports and culture.

He stated that provincial government would establish 100 Open Air Gyms throughout the province among which 35 have already been inaugurated.

Sports Complex would be established in every divisional headquarter including the newly merged tribal districts, CM said and added that establishment of sports complexes in merged tribal districts would promote healthy activities among youth.

The Chief Minister stated that provincial government is working to hold next Pakistan Super League is held in Peshawar.

He informed that the various projects are in including twenty additional squash courts in District Peshawar, improvement of Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium, establishment of International Standard Multi Purpose Gymnasium in Nowshera, Indoor facilities in Kohat Sports Complex, female Indoor Sports facilities at divisional headquarters, sports complex in Rustam Mardan, Athletics tartan tracks in Bannu, D.I Khan and Kohat, hockey turfs in Islamia College Peshawar, Swat, Kohat, D.I Khan & Charsadda and Sports Complex in Swat.

Advisor to Chief Minister on merged districts Ajmal Wazir, MPAs Muhammad Asif and Fazal Elahi, Secretary Sports and Culture, Director General Sports, former squash champions Qamar Zaman and Jan Sher Khan were also present on the occasion.