UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister KP Awards Rs. 0.2m For Asian Tennis Singles & Doubles Winner Hamza Roman

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:13 PM

Chief Minister KP awards Rs. 0.2m for Asian Tennis Singles & Doubles winner Hamza Roman

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday awarded Rs. 0.2 million for promising tennis star Hamza Roman Gul, who won the ITF U12 Asian Tennis Team Championship for the first time for Pakista

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday awarded Rs. 0.2 million for promising tennis star Hamza Roman Gul, who won the ITF U12 Asian Tennis Team Championship for the first time for Pakistan.

The cash prize worth of Rs. 0.2 million was awarded to him by Secretary sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed on behalf of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After receiving cash prize, Hamza Roman Gul told the media men that Pakistan, India and Thailand, including Kazakhstan, hosted the ITF U12 Asian Team Tennis Championship.

A total of 8 countries including Egypt, Uzbekistan participated and among them he (Hamza). Our Pakistani team defeated India, Egypt, Thailand and then Kazakhstan in the final.

The other members of the team included Abu Bakr and Michael Ali Shah. "I won the ITF U12 Asian team tennis for the first time and now I have started preparing for the ITF U12 competition in Islamabad next year," Hamza said.

"I am trying my best to win more such competition in the days to come and for this I have to work hard," Hamza Roman said.

"I would win back the name for my motherland like Hameed Ul Haq, Rasheed Ul Haq, Aqeel Khan, Aisam Ul Haq Qurashi and other tennis players of the country. "It is my dream and for this I have to work hard," he added.

He thanked Almighty Allah and said that Directorate General extended all out support to him and to his ailing father.

" Hamza Roman said. We all team members played the game with the spirit of victory and dedication and despite our limited resources and facilities, our team performed well," Hamza said.

He also thanked the Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Chairman KP Tennis Association Dr. Tahir, Dr. Farhat Abbas, and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for supporting him and other players with the monthly stipend.

The DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Youth Azizullah Khan, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Jafar Shah, DSO Tehseenullah, Director Development Saleem Raza and his coach and father Roman Gul were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Islamabad Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thailand Sports Egypt Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Media All Best Asia Coach Million

Recent Stories

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warr ..

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich

7 minutes ago
 Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliamen ..

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliament in Islamabad

19 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov ..

Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov at Meeting in Stockholm

5 minutes ago
 India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicr ..

India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicron spread:Virat Kohli

6 minutes ago
 Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - ..

Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - Southee

6 minutes ago
 Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be ac ..

Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be achieved: Commissioner

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.