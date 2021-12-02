Chief Minister KP awards Rs. 0.2m for Asian Tennis Singles & Doubles winner Hamza Roman

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday awarded Rs. 0.2 million for promising tennis star Hamza Roman Gul, who won the ITF U12 Asian Tennis Team Championship for the first time for Pakista

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday awarded Rs. 0.2 million for promising tennis star Hamza Roman Gul, who won the ITF U12 Asian Tennis Team Championship for the first time for Pakistan.

The cash prize worth of Rs. 0.2 million was awarded to him by Secretary sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed on behalf of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After receiving cash prize, Hamza Roman Gul told the media men that Pakistan, India and Thailand, including Kazakhstan, hosted the ITF U12 Asian Team Tennis Championship.

A total of 8 countries including Egypt, Uzbekistan participated and among them he (Hamza). Our Pakistani team defeated India, Egypt, Thailand and then Kazakhstan in the final.

The other members of the team included Abu Bakr and Michael Ali Shah. "I won the ITF U12 Asian team tennis for the first time and now I have started preparing for the ITF U12 competition in Islamabad next year," Hamza said.

"I am trying my best to win more such competition in the days to come and for this I have to work hard," Hamza Roman said.

"I would win back the name for my motherland like Hameed Ul Haq, Rasheed Ul Haq, Aqeel Khan, Aisam Ul Haq Qurashi and other tennis players of the country. "It is my dream and for this I have to work hard," he added.

He thanked Almighty Allah and said that Directorate General extended all out support to him and to his ailing father.

" Hamza Roman said. We all team members played the game with the spirit of victory and dedication and despite our limited resources and facilities, our team performed well," Hamza said.

He also thanked the Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Chairman KP Tennis Association Dr. Tahir, Dr. Farhat Abbas, and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for supporting him and other players with the monthly stipend.

The DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Youth Azizullah Khan, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Jafar Shah, DSO Tehseenullah, Director Development Saleem Raza and his coach and father Roman Gul were also present on the occasion.