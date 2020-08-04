UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan Phones Jansher Khan, Inquires After His Health

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan phoned to legendary former World No 1 squash player Jansher Khan and inquired after his health as the former went through two major spinal stenosis lower and upper operations last week.

"I'm very thankful to the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for having telephonic conversation and assured him all out support both morally and financially, Jansher Khan told APP on the phone.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan asked about his health and current condition and prayed to Almighty Allah for his quick recovery.

Jansher Khan went through two spinal stenosis lower and upper operations in Shifa International Hospital Islamabad last week and is now under treatment.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also announced the medical expenses of Jansher Khan. He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan to pay all medical expenses to Jansher Khan on time.

"I pray for the speedy recovery and better health of Jansher Khan," he quoted. Chief Minister KP said so. Jansher Khan attained great name and fame to Pakistan all over the world and remained unbeaten in 99 international matches. Mahmood Khan said, "former World Champion Jansher Khan is our asset of which the nation is proud. He said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working for the promotion of sports and the welfare of the players.

The Chief Minister KP said, the players are ambassadors of peace and their services are valued. "I thanked the Chief Minister in response to his kind words and prayers," Jansher Khan informed.

"I am also receiving constant calls from around the world including Pakistan from my fans, well-wishers and people from different walks of life who are praying for my early recovery," he said.

"I'm sorry, I could not talk much but I'm saying thanks for showing concern after my health," Jansher said.

The government of Pakistan has honored Jansher Khan with two civil awards "Sitara Imtiaz and Hilal Imtiaz" for being World No. 1 for 10 consecutive years.

"It was a tough decision to go through surgeries, he said, adding, "With the blessing of Allah Almighty everything went well." "I felt much encouragement for all kinds of support from the leadership and people of Pakistan," Jansher opined.

Jansher Khan, who remained unbeaten in his 99 international matches, also thanked the nation, relatives and friends who sent special prayers and messages to him during his treatment.

Explaining the reason for undergoing such a major operation, Jansher Khan, said for almost one year, he had been suffering from severe back pain while praying, walking and playing squash but kept endeavoring the pain.

"I am feeling very happy and healthy," Jansher Khan, said, adding, "It was a matter of pride for me to make Pakistan famous in the field of squash for 10 long years." "Maintaining World No. 1 for 10-years, and winning record titles certainly needs much hardship day and night," he said, adding, "I could not take care about my health full time which caused me to have knees and back problems." He also advised young players to keep hard work so they would win back more laurels and name for Pakistan besides taking good care of minor injuries in order to avoid serious health problems in future.

