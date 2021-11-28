UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister KP To Inaugurate The Biggest Ever KP U21 Games On Monday

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Chief Minister KP to inaugurate the biggest ever KP U21 Games on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Teams from all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reached Peshawar Sports Stadium for the forthcoming the biggest ever U21 Games, carrying 5000 athletes participating in 10 different disciplines.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to formally inaugurate the Games on Monday in a colorful opening ceremony wherein the Peshawar Sports Complex, the venue, was fully decorated and illuminated.

The U21 Games will start from Monday and will continue for five days. All arrangements in this connection have been given final touches by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The players of all 35 districts reached Peshawar and were provided accommodation in various hotels across Peshawar.

There were counters for the players who could easily receive their respective TA and DA through a transparent way, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah told APP here.

He said during the giving of TA and DA, Video Cameras were being installed at the time of supply of kits and all the players were provided kits and other items in the presence of the officials of the Directorate General.

He said services of various associations of various disciplines have been taken so that the Games could be organized in a proper way. Various committees have also been constituted to ensure facilities to the players. Also on record, there have been numerous complaints from players regarding TA and DA earlier on and receipt of kits but now it has been ensured full transparency, he added.

The Games will be officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Monday at 11:00 AM. More than 5,000 players will participate in these games in 10 different sports including Judo, Karate, Wushu, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Hockey and Basketball. These games will continue for five days.

Related Topics

Hockey Tennis Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

11 minutes ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

41 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

41 minutes ago
 Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

1 hour ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.