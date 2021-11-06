Chief Minister , Lahore Qalandars CEO discuss cricket

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana in a meeting here Saturday discussed matters regarding promotion of cricket in the province

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana in a meeting here Saturday discussed matters regarding promotion of cricket in the province.

The Chief Minister lauded the game of Lahore Qalandars Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi in T20 World Cup and said that they won the hearts of the nation by exhibiting outstanding performance. He said that Muhammad Asif and others also played memorable cricket in the T20 World Cup.

Usman Buzdar said that he was confident that the National Team will return as T20 World Champion. He said that Lahore Qalandars took exemplary steps to promote the new talent, adding that he will soon visit Lahore Qalandars High Performance Center.

The CM said that the government will support the Lahore Qalander's programme to bring the new talent into limelight. "Cooperation between Punjab Sports board and Lahore Qalandars for the promotion of cricket at the grassroots level will be reviewed".

Usman Buzdar directed the Secretary Sports to present a plan in this regard. He said the incumbent government was making serious efforts for the promotion of sports and recreational activities in the province. He stated that high performance centers were also being set up in Faisalabad and Sialkot. A comprehensive sports policy was announced for the promotion of sports activities in the province,he said.

Atif Rana apprised the Chief Minister about High Performance Centers and the plan of holding the cricket tournaments at mohallah level.

Usman Buzdar appreciated the proposed programme to organize cricket tournaments at 'mohallah level' in Lahore. Provincial Ministers Asad Khokher, Ijaz Aalam, Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Sports, DG Punjab Sports Board and concerned officials were present.