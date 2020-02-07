Chief Minister Mahmood awards Rs. 0.2 mln to youngest gold medalist Aysha Ayaz

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday met with nine-year-old Ayseha Ayaz, hailing from Swat, who being the youngest of the 7th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship, claimed gold medal for Pakistan in the 34kg weight category

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday met with nine-year-old Ayseha Ayaz, hailing from Swat, who being the youngest of the 7th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship, claimed gold medal for Pakistan in the 34kg weight category.

It was Ayseha's second medal as last year she had bronze medal in a show fight and this time in the 34kg weight category she claimed gold medal for Pakistan. Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan appreciated Ayseha for her excellent performance in medal gold medal for Pakistan.

The chief minister also handed a cheque of Rs. 0.2 million to Ayseha and directed the Directorate of Sports KP to start monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 per month. He also directed to provide all facilities to her so that she could continue her game in Swat as well. Director General Sports KP Asfanyar Khan Khattak, Secretary KP Taekwondo Association Waqar Afridi, her father-coach Ayaz Nayak was also present on this occasion.

He said government was very keen to support talented youth and Ayseha was one of them that was why we had started monthly stipend to the players so they could not face any hardship while continue their respective game.

Talking to APP, Ayseha said that she would continue her performance with hard work and want to win back medal in Olympic.

Pakistan claimed two gold medal, one silver and two bronze medals with the Queen and youngest player of the event Ayseha Ayaz from Swat felt her presence by winning bronze medal in the 34kg weight category of the 7th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship at United Arab Emirates Sports Complex.

Secretary General Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and International Referee Murtaza Hassan said that Pakistan had recorded good performance.

He said that Pakistani taekwondo fighters won medals when Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed secured a gold medal by defeating Egypt's Mohamed Aly who took the silver medal and Abdulla Ahmed Ibrahim Mohamed of the UAE and Arifullah Khan of Pakistan won the bronze respectively in the same category.

Appreciating the stunning performance of nine-year-old Ayesha Ayaz, hailing from Swat and was spotted in the last U23 Games organized by Directorate of Sports KP, clinched the bronze medal in the 27kg weight category last year. Mariam Sayed of the UAE took the gold medal while Fatma Rajab Al Bulushi of Oman won the silver medal in the 27kg category. Tara Vishwakarthik was the second bronze medal winner. Pakistan Taekwondo team has excellent performance in World Taekwondo Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship. Team Pakistan won 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals respectively. It is really proud feeling that the youngest ever Ayseha Ayaz grabbed gold medal for Pakistan after her fight in the 34kg category. He also appreciated the support extending by the President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col. Waseem. The other medal winners comprising Sinan Ashfaq (Gold Medal), Muhammad Danish (Gold Medal), Taimur Saeed (Silver Medal), Ayesha Ayaz (Bronze Medal), Arif Ullah (Bronze Medal).

Fujairah is the biggest international Taekwondo Championship in the region, wherein more than 1600 international fighters from 43 countries competed at the mega event.

The 8th edition of Fujairah Open has received more than 2000 entries including more than 1600 athletes from 43 countries. This included more than 400 UAE based Taekwondo players. The event became all the more important for international players after it was up-graded and ranked G-2 by the World Taekwondo headquartered in South Korea.

Also, Fujairah is also hosting the first Arab Taekwondo Championship in the region allowing athletes based in the Arab countries to compete. More than 600 Taekwondo players from Arab countries have registered for the event played at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah. Both the events are being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Hammad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. The events was organised by the Fujairah Martial Arts Club under the supervision of the UAE Taekwondo Federation.