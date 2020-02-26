Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan along with legendaries Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, and former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Wednesday inaugurated international standard Squash Complex named after Qamar Zaman at a cost of Rs. 119 million at vicinity of the Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan along with legendaries Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, and former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Wednesday inaugurated international standard Squash Complex named after Qamar Zaman at a cost of Rs. 119 million at vicinity of the Qayyum sports Complex.

Besides the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, he also inaugurated open air gym at the cost of Rs. 2.2 million and similarly 99 more would be setup all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Former World Champion Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan, Adviser to the Chief Minister Ajmal, MPAs Fazal-e-Elahi, Asif Khan, Malik Wajid, Secretary Sports Khushal Khan, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Sports KP Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, former Asian Gold Medalist Aamir Atlas, good numbers of squash players, contractors were also present.

The Squash Complex named after former World Champion Qamar have four international standard and one practicing squash courts with wooden floor and glass walls, hotel for 40 players and 12 executive rooms, washroom blocks for female and male, female and male changing areas, and a well equip mini-gymnasium covering 3.5 kanal of lands.

The squash courts have a total cost Rs. 95 million, hostel cost Rs. 25 million and other developmental work like gymnasium, washrooms, changing area cast of Rs. 4 million. The hostel is constructed at a covering area of 3954 feet, squash court 6426 feet, washrooms block, changing area 1260 feet. There will be overall 300 spectators facilities besides referees and media boxes.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, along with Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan, Ajmal Wazir, Fazale Elahi, Malik Wajid, Asif Khan formally inaugurated the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex. Mahmood Khan as Sports Minister formally laid down the foundation stone on Feb 15, 2017.

Speaking on this occasion, former World Champion thanked Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for taken quickly decision of the construction of the much needed Squash Complex in the premises of Qayyum Sports Complex. He said with the construction of the five squash courts in Qayyum Sports Complex and two in the Nawa Khali would coup up the need of the players. He said he has already announced construction of 24 squash courts in Peshawar only and one each in every district so that to promote squash in KP. He said efforts are being taken to promote more and more healthy activities.

Mahmood Khan while talking to the media said that as desired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, they have initiated scores of developing infrastructure and modern-day Squash Complexes even in the merged tribal areas. He said efforts have been taken for provision of all out facilities to the players at their door steps and that is why youth are involved from all 127 Tehsils and 35 districts. He said steps have also been taken to develop modern-day Sports Gymnasium, separately for female players in all regional headquarters. He also inaugurated open air gym completed as cost of Rs. 2.2 million all across the province.

He said the U21 Games at Tehsil, District and Regional levels has already been kicked off in all 127 Tehsils, followed by Inter-District wherein 35 districts would be taking part and in the last phase KP Inter-Regional Games wherein more than 2600 athletes in 32 male and 27 female games would take part.

He said invitation has already been given to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to grace the occasion as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the forthcoming KP U21 Games to be starting from Feb 8, 2020 at Qayyum Sports Complex. In a question, he said, there is no shortage of funds for the under construction Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium Peshawar.