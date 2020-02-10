Chief Minister Punjab felicitates cricket team over test win

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team over its success against Bangladesh in the first Test match

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team over its success against Bangladesh in the first Test match.

In a statement, he said the Pakistani team outclassed the opponents by showing the best performance, adding that cricket-lovers enjoyed the play.

He hoped that the journey of success will continue and Pakistani team will achieve success in the next Test match also.