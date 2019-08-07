Chief Minister Punjab karate championship from Aug 22

Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday announced holding of Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship here on August 22-25 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday announced holding of Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship here on August 22-25 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall.

In this regard, Aulakh chaired an important meeting to discuss key matters relating to smooth conduct of the event. The meeting was attended by Deputy Directors Shahid Nizami, Rauf Bajwa, qualified coach of Women Karate Federation and South Asian Karate Champion Uzma Asghar Aulakh and Vice-President Women Karate Federation Ada Jaferi.

Addressing the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab said teams from all the four provinces and Islamabad will participate in the 4-day championship.

"Best facilities will be provided to participants of the competition," he said.

He said that holding of the event will also help in the further promotion of karate among young generation. "We will also find several talented male and female karate players through this grand event," he added.

Director General Sports said the SBP will continue providing suitable platform to young talented players to explore their potential and the coming event will be al ideal opportunity for both male and female players to showcase their talent.