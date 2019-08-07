UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Karate Championship From Aug 22

Muhammad Rameez 20 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:24 PM

Chief Minister Punjab karate championship from Aug 22

Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday announced holding of Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship here on August 22-25 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday announced holding of Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship here on August 22-25 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall.

In this regard, Aulakh chaired an important meeting to discuss key matters relating to smooth conduct of the event. The meeting was attended by Deputy Directors Shahid Nizami, Rauf Bajwa, qualified coach of Women Karate Federation and South Asian Karate Champion Uzma Asghar Aulakh and Vice-President Women Karate Federation Ada Jaferi.

Addressing the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab said teams from all the four provinces and Islamabad will participate in the 4-day championship.

"Best facilities will be provided to participants of the competition," he said.

He said that holding of the event will also help in the further promotion of karate among young generation. "We will also find several talented male and female karate players through this grand event," he added.

Director General Sports said the SBP will continue providing suitable platform to young talented players to explore their potential and the coming event will be al ideal opportunity for both male and female players to showcase their talent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Young Male August Women Event All From Best Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Makran ..

22 minutes ago

Disastrous war cannot be ruled out after Indian ac ..

22 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan, MoCC sign MoU for environmental cons ..

30 minutes ago

Business community back COAS stance over Indian ag ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan name 15-player squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup

46 minutes ago

With the Emerald Green HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, #Embr ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.