Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Blind Cricket team for winning T20 world cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) “Special happiness on International Day of Persons with Disabilities,” noted Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the National Blind cricket Team on winning Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.

She added, ”Cricket's special heroes made Pakistan proud with their brilliant performance on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.”