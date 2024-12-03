Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Blind Cricket team for winning T20 world cup

- Home
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM
“Special happiness on International Day of Persons with Disabilities,” noted Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the National Blind Cricket Team on winning Blind T20 Cricket World Cup
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) “Special happiness on International Day of Persons with Disabilities,” noted Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the National Blind cricket Team on winning Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.
She added, ”Cricket's special heroes made Pakistan proud with their brilliant performance on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.”
