Open Menu

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Felicitates Blind Cricket Team For Winning T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Blind Cricket team for winning T20 world cup

“Special happiness on International Day of Persons with Disabilities,” noted Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the National Blind Cricket Team on winning Blind T20 Cricket World Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) “Special happiness on International Day of Persons with Disabilities,” noted Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the National Blind cricket Team on winning Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.

She added, ”Cricket's special heroes made Pakistan proud with their brilliant performance on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus s ..

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station

12 minutes ago
 Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need f ..

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, glob ..

19 seconds ago
 QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of P ..

QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

12 minutes ago
 Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships ..

Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

16 minutes ago
 Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage ..

Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally

16 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record of spreading violence throu ..

PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister

16 minutes ago
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

30 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

30 minutes ago
 PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

30 minutes ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

30 minutes ago
 Persons with disabilities can be made productive w ..

Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..

30 minutes ago
 Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris

Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports