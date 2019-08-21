Chief Minister Punjab National karate championship from Aug 23

The Punjab Chief Minister 27th National men and women karate championship will roll into action here from August 23 at Nishter Park sports complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Chief Minister 27th National men and women karate championship will roll into action here from August 23 at Nishter Park sports complex.

Top notch karatekas belonging to all the affiliated units of the Pakistan Karate Federation will showcase their talent and technique in the day three-day premier activity, said a spokesman of the PKF while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

The participating teams are defending champion, Wapda and Pakistan Army, Police, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, HEC.

Navy and Islamabad.

Following events for men will be contested, below 50kgs, below 55kgs, below 60 kgs, below 67 kgs, below 75kgs, below 84 kgs, above 84kgs, team kumite, individual kata and team kata.

Women events are, (individual kumite) below 45kgs, below 50kgs, below 55kgs, below 61 kgs, below 68 kgs and above 68kgs, team kumite, individual kata and team kata.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan will inaugurate the event.