Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Felicitates Pak Wrestler

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:24 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt for winning a gold medal in the World Beach Games, being held at Doha

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt for winning a gold medal in the World Beach Games, being held at Doha.

He said that the wrestler, by defeating a Georgian player in the final, brought name and fame to the country.

He displayed excellent performance and proved his professionalism and capability as a wrestler.

"I pray to Allah Almighty to bestow him with more successes in future," He said.

