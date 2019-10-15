Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates Pak wrestler

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt for winning a gold medal in the World Beach Games, being held at Doha

He said that the wrestler, by defeating a Georgian player in the final, brought name and fame to the country.

He displayed excellent performance and proved his professionalism and capability as a wrestler.

"I pray to Allah Almighty to bestow him with more successes in future," He said.