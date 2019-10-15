Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Felicitates Pak Wrestler
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:24 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt for winning a gold medal in the World Beach Games, being held at Doha
He said that the wrestler, by defeating a Georgian player in the final, brought name and fame to the country.
He displayed excellent performance and proved his professionalism and capability as a wrestler.
"I pray to Allah Almighty to bestow him with more successes in future," He said.