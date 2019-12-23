Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Felicitates Cricket Team
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:12 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated national cricket team over its success in test match and series against Sri Lanka
In a message, he said that Pakistani players presented good play and defeated the Sri Lankan team, adding that the success was the result of teamwork.
He also congratulated batsman Abid Ali and bowler Naseem Shah over their wonderful performance and hoped that they would emerge as bright stars in future.