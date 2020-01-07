UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Felicitates Hamza Khan For Winning Squash C'ship

Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates Hamza Khan for winning Squash C'ship

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday congratulated Hamza Khan over winning the British Junior Open Squash Under-15 Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday congratulated Hamza Khan over winning the British Junior Open Squash Under-15 Championship.

Usman Buzdar said that Hamza Khan brought laurels home by winning the title for Pakistan after eight years. He said that there was time when Pakistan was undisputed king of squash.

He said that Hamza Khan kept the tradition of Jahangeer Khan and Jansher Khan alive.

He said that by exhibiting outstanding performance, Hamza proved himself a professional and talented player.

"Hamza Khan secured the British Junior Open Squash Championship title with hard work and dedication and I prayed that may Allah Almighty grant more success to him in future," Usman Buzdar concluded.

