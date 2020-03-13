UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Decides To Hold PSL Matches In Closed-door Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:32 AM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday took a policy decision that all the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) would now onwards be played without spectators in the National Stadium

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday took a policy decision that all the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) would now onwards be played without spectators in the National Stadium.

"This is a high risk to allow the spectators to gather in the stadium to witness the matches and we can't put every one in the risk, therefore matches will be held without spectators," he said while presiding over a meeting of the Task Force on Coronavirus here at the CM House, according to a press release.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani briefed the chief minister said strict measures had been taken at the stadium. However, it was high risk to allow such a huge gathering at the stadium.

The chief minister said in such circumstances matches all over the world were being held in closed-door stadiums, meaning without spectators. "Therefore, I am taking the decision that in the next matches spectators will not be allowed in the stadium," he said.

The chief minister said he could not put a large number of spectators and their family members (contacts) in the risk. "Let the matches take place without spectators," he directed the commissioner.

The chief minister directed Commissioner Iftikhar Shahlwani to convey the decision to the PCB authorities right now. The commissioner on his mobile phone informed the PCB authorities and they also welcomed the decision.

