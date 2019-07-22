UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Felicitates Usamn Umer On Winning Physique Championship

Muhammad Rameez 26 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:25 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitates Usamn Umer on winning Physique Championship

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated Usman Umer on winning the 12th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated Usman Umer on winning the 12th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Championship.

According to a spokesperson, the CM said that he brought home laurels. The nation is proud of the success of Usman Umer, who won the title with hard work and commitment, he added.

