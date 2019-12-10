Chief Minister Usman Buzdar welcomes international test cricket revival in Pakistan

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has welcomed the revival of international test cricket in Pakistan in the wake of arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team

"We are thankful to Sri Lankan players and their management for coming to Pakistan to play test series", he added.

Pakistanis are great lovers of sports especially cricket, he said and added that viewers would enjoy the best play of cricket and a positive message would be given to the world. Sri Lankan team's arrival has proved a fresh breath of air, he said.

He said, with the crowding of cricket stadiums would send a positive message to the world. It is hoped that more foreign teams would also visit Pakistan to play cricket, he added.