UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Welcomes International Test Cricket Revival In Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:15 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar welcomes international test cricket revival in Pakistan

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has welcomed the revival of international test cricket in Pakistan in the wake of arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has welcomed the revival of international test cricket in Pakistan in the wake of arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team.

"We are thankful to Sri Lankan players and their management for coming to Pakistan to play test series", he added.

Pakistanis are great lovers of sports especially cricket, he said and added that viewers would enjoy the best play of cricket and a positive message would be given to the world. Sri Lankan team's arrival has proved a fresh breath of air, he said.

He said, with the crowding of cricket stadiums would send a positive message to the world. It is hoped that more foreign teams would also visit Pakistan to play cricket, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Chief Minister World Sports Visit Best Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai’s economic o ..

36 minutes ago

VAT contributed 5.5% to country’s overall revenu ..

51 minutes ago

On Int. Human Rights Day, Dubai Foundation for Wom ..

1 hour ago

SEC thanks Sharjah Ruler for 4,400 housing grants

1 hour ago

Civil Twin Renewable Middle East launches business ..

1 hour ago

Paris Summit Takeaways Positive Yet Insufficient f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.