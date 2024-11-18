Open Menu

Chief Of Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published November 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The 1st round matches of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship kicked off here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

Pakistan Squash Federation in collaboration with Serena Hotels, is organizing the tournament from November 18 to 22, which carries a prize money of US$15,000. Apart from nine Pakistani players, a group of 15 world ranking players from Egypt, England, Hong Kong-China, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia and Netherlands are participating in the championship.

World No 62 Ibrahim Elkabbani from Egypt has been seeded as No 1 along with World No 82 Noor Zaman from Pakistan as Seed No 2.

In the 1st round matches played, Ibrahim Elkabbani (Egy) got bye, Duncan Lee (Mas) beat Wilson Chan (HKG) 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 (21 Min), Tayyab Aslam (Pak) beat Ahmed Sherif (Egy) 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4 (33 Min), Darren Pragasam (Mas) got bye, Seif El Shenawy (Egy) got bye, Hafiz Zhafri (Mas) beat (WC) Anas Ali Shah (Pak) 3-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-6 (48 Min), Yasin Shodhy (Egy) beat Heston Malik (Eng) 11-4, 11-7, 11-1 (21 Min), Nasir Iqbal (Pak) got bye, M Ashab Irfan (Pak) got bye, (WC) Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) beat Ong Sai Hung (Mas) 11-1, 9-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6 (35 Min), (WC) Farhan Mehboob (Pak) beat Aaron Allpress (Irl) 11-8, 11-6, 11-4 (26 Min), Rowan Damming (Ned) got bye, Perry Malik (Eng) got bye, Ammar Altamimi (Kuw) beat Muhammad Abdul Qadir (Pak) 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 (25 Min), Hazem Hossam (Egy) beat Sadam Ul Haq (Pak) 11-6, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7 (32 Min) and Noor Zaman (Pak) got bye.

