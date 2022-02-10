Chief of Army Staff Hockey Champions League in March: DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff Hockey Champions League will be organised in the first week of March and in this regard an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Javed Chohan at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by officers of Army Sports Board, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Chief Selector Manzoor Junior, national hockey team manager former hockey Olympian Kh Junaid, and Tauqeer Dar, Secretary Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar, hockey official Rana Zaheer, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti and Deputy Director Chand Perveen.

Addressing the meeting, DG SBP said that top teams of the country will participate in the League to be held at National Hockey Stadium. "The event is being organised in connection with Horse and Cattle Show and it will play a key role in the promotion and development of hockey," he added.

Javed Chohan further said the League will be a big hockey event. It will be another golden opportunity for talented players of the country to demonstrate their hockey talent. "Our emerging hockey players should take part in this league with full preparation and devotion," he said.