Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship started in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship started at Qazi Mohib Hockey Complex Bannu under the aegis of District Hockey Association.

Regional sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan was the chief guest on this occasion. Former international hockey player and coach Anwar Rashid, former international hockey player Shafqat Ullah, District Sports Officer Azmat Ali Shah, President Bannu District Hockey Association Muhammad Younis, former hockey players and large number of spectators were also present.

Bannu is considered a hub of hockey by producing hockey Olympians including Rashid Junior, Brig. Hamid Hamidi, Qazi Mohib that is why a large number of hockey spectators were also present. In the opening match, Hanjal Club defeated Khalil Hockey Club by three goals to two.

Organizing Secretary Naeem Khan said that all the clubs in Bannu are taking part in the Championship to pay tribute to Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In the second match, Hamidi Hockey Club defeated Affendi Hockey Club by three goals to two on penalty strokes before the two sides played a goal-less draw. In the third match, Qazi Mohib Hockey Club defeated Khadam Junior Club by 3-0. Muhammad Younis while talking to journalists said that teams from all clubs of Bannu district including national and international players are participating in the tournament which is being played on the basis of double league.

Bannu has played a significant role in Pakistan hockey. There are four or five players in Bannu who will soon be representing the national team.