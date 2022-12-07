UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship Commences

Muhammad Rameez Published December 07, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The opening ceremony of 1st Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship was held here at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan graced the occasion as Chief Guest and declared the Championship open, a press release of ISPR- Navy said here.

Earlier, during his welcome address Tournament Director Commodore Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja said that the National Squash tournament will be organized every alternate year. The event will prove to be instrumental in promoting Squash at the National level and will also provide an opportunity for domestic players to show their professional acumen.

The tournament director also appreciated the players, officials, sponsors and Commander Karachi for their support and presence during this mega event.

The Championship will be held from 6-10 December 2022 and will comprise of 54 matches. Top national players will be seen in action during the event. Players from across the country comprising 28 Men and 28 Women are participating in this Championship.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of civil & military dignitaries, sponsors and senior squash players.

More Stories From Sports

