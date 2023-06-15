Chief of Naval Staff Flood Light Hockey Cup from July 9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The 4th Edition of the Chief of Naval Staff Flood Light Hockey Cup Tournament will be played from July 9 to 18 at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has asked all its affiliated units through a letter to confirm in writing about their participation in the event by June 26, said a spokesman of PHF on Thursday.

He said that the Chief of Naval Staff Cup was part of the PHF sports Calendar.

The event provided a perfect platform to the players to exhibit their talent and earn spots in the national team, he said.