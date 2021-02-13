Chief of Russian Athletics Steps Down Over CAS Doping Ruling Until December 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The Russian Athletic Federation (RusAF) announced on Saturday the temporary resignation of its president, Pyotr Ivanov, in line with the 2020 ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On December 17, the CAS ruled a series of restrictions for Russian athletes and sport officials in the case brought by the Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) over alleged violation of the anti-doping code.

"Pyotr Ivanov steps down as the RusAF president," the federation said in a press release, adding that Ivanov "is currently on the list of persons who under the CAS ruling on WADA v.

RUSADA were prohibited from working in such positions as the president of the RusAF for two years."

Ivanov was elected RusAF president on November 30 for a four-year term and took office on December 1.

"Pyotr Ivanov will return to his duties after the deadline of CAS-imposed restrictions on December 17, 2022. During his absence, the federation's presidency will be entrusted to [RusAF First Vice President] Irina Privalova," the press release read.

On January 20, Ivanov was appointed the deputy head of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service.