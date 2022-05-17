Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship begins in Swabi

The first edition of the Chief of the Air Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship got under way at Yar Hussain Hockey ground, District Swabi under the aegis of District Hockey Association here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The first edition of the Chief of the Air Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship got under way at Yar Hussain Hockey ground, District Swabi under the aegis of District Hockey Association here on Tuesday.

Known social worker of the area Ayaz Khan, President District Hockey Association Swabi Hassan Bacha, Secretary Said Bakht Shah, former hockey players and a large number of spectators were also present during the opening ceremony.

In the opening match Prince Hockey club won the match against Young Yousafzai by 2-0. Prince Club did not give much time to Young Yousafzai club in the one sided battle. Right winger Awais got the opening goal in the 17th minute while Hamza doubled the lead through a field attempt.

Soon after taking 2-0 lead, Prince Club dominated the match and did not allow Young Yousafzai to reduce the margin. Both the teams received many penalty corners but no team availed any penalty corner.

In the second match Golden Hockey club beat Shaheen Hockey club by 1-0 in the other match. The only goal scored by Naveed of Golden club in 14 minutes of the 3rd quarter. Shaheen Club took three penalty corners in the first quarter but failed to score any goal. It was the fourth quarters in which both Golden Club and Shaheen Club took two penalty corners each but none of the team could score any goal and thus Golden club won the match by solitary goal and moved to the next round.

In the Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship in Swabi, a total of 11 clubs with eight are registered and three are unregistered, are taking part to pay homage to the services being rendered by the Chief of Army Staff for the motherland.

The clubs comprising Shahab club, Golden club, Shaheen club, Abaseen, Young Star, Kaka Khel club, Khyber club, Young Yousafzai club, Prince Club, Imar Khel club, Mehran club are taking part in the Championship.