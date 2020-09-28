Chief Secretary distributes prizes among the players at closing ceremony of National Games

The 28th National Games of Persons with Disabilities organized by Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has come to an end in which more than 750 athletes from four provinces, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in 47 different events

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The 28th National Games of Persons with Disabilities organized by Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has come to an end in which more than 750 athletes from four provinces, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in 47 different events.

In the closing ceremony, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz distributed prizes among the players, along with former World Champion Jansher Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Saleem Raza, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, AIPS Asia Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik, Deputy Director Finance Tariq Khan, AD Accounts Amjad Iqbal, AD Sports Hamid Ali, Director Development Niamat Ullah Marwat, AD Sports Zakir ullah and other dignitaries were present.

Artists warmed the blood of the participants in the concert at the closing ceremony, which largely enthralled the sitting spectators and players who came on their toes with some stunning dance performances, especially on a good number of photo songs.

Well known artist Shahid Malang, who is also famous for his performance with traditional Rabab-Manga (mad-pot) sung his good numbers, followed by Bakhtiar Khattak with his prominent numbers and a promising Mehtab Ziyab.

The event also featured a beautiful display of fireworks. For the first time in Peshawar, special people from all over the country participated in the festival. Chief guest Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz distributed medals, trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 350,000 among the successful and position holders athletes.

In his brief address, the chief secretary said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the only province in the country where special people are ahead. Sports competitions were organized to bring in, to bring special people forward and to encourage them.

