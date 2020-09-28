UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Distributes Prizes Among The Players At Closing Ceremony Of National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:50 PM

Chief Secretary distributes prizes among the players at closing ceremony of National Games

The 28th National Games of Persons with Disabilities organized by Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has come to an end in which more than 750 athletes from four provinces, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in 47 different events

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The 28th National Games of Persons with Disabilities organized by Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has come to an end in which more than 750 athletes from four provinces, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in 47 different events.

In the closing ceremony, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz distributed prizes among the players, along with former World Champion Jansher Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Saleem Raza, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, AIPS Asia Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik, Deputy Director Finance Tariq Khan, AD Accounts Amjad Iqbal, AD Sports Hamid Ali, Director Development Niamat Ullah Marwat, AD Sports Zakir ullah and other dignitaries were present.

Artists warmed the blood of the participants in the concert at the closing ceremony, which largely enthralled the sitting spectators and players who came on their toes with some stunning dance performances, especially on a good number of photo songs.

Well known artist Shahid Malang, who is also famous for his performance with traditional Rabab-Manga (mad-pot) sung his good numbers, followed by Bakhtiar Khattak with his prominent numbers and a promising Mehtab Ziyab.

The event also featured a beautiful display of fireworks. For the first time in Peshawar, special people from all over the country participated in the festival. Chief guest Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz distributed medals, trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 350,000 among the successful and position holders athletes.

In his brief address, the chief secretary said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the only province in the country where special people are ahead. Sports competitions were organized to bring in, to bring special people forward and to encourage them.

The artists warmed the blood of the audience with traditional Pashto music during the concert. Fireworks were displayed during the event. The competition lasted for three days.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Music Malang Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From Asia Blood

Recent Stories

UAE taking proactive steps to reduce food waste: M ..

37 minutes ago

Emirates expands network further with restart of f ..

52 minutes ago

African cattle bred for toughness tested by climat ..

1 minute ago

Special package for dues payment of KDA employees ..

1 minute ago

Governor assures industrialists for Fed Govt suppo ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly body for a detailed, comprehensi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.