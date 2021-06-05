PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz Saturday inaugurated international standard badminton court with synthetic flooring introduced for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Tariq Wood Badminton Hall, Qayyum Sports Complex.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Project Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Games Zakirullah Khan, Director Development Saleem Raza, international badminton coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah, Administrators Peshawar Sports Complex and Hayatabad Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah and Shah Faisal were also present.

Briefing the Chief Secretary, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that billions of rupees worth projects are underway across the province under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities and the synthetic flooring was first time introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has already given approval of 36 such international standard courts with synthetic flooring in order to provide best playing facilities to the players.

He said that our target in the current budget is to complete 250 projects in the first phase. The contractors have been informed that there would be no compromise on the quality and they have also been instructed to complete all the projects on time, DG Sports Asfanyar Khattak while briefing the CS KP said.

PD Murad Ali Mohmand on this occasion informed that the synthetic flooring costing Rs. 6 million and the court was completed in a record one month time. He also lauded the performance of PMU team for their excellent performance and completed the court in one month time with all facilities. He said another badminton hall with synthetic flooring would soon be completed in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University along with two squash courts, basketball and a football ground.

He disclosed that Chief Minister KP during his visit to the University had given the approval of having equal opportunities for the female players at school, colleges and University levels.

He said now it was up to the players to make the country and the nation proud at national and international levels.

Similarly, work on Badminton Hall under PM 1000 Playground Facilities continued from North Waziristan to Chitral. He said presently work on 36 badminton hall, 50 basketball courts, and 151 playing grounds was continued with more than 80 to 90 percent work on these facilities have been completed. He said the government of KP has allocated Rs. 250 million initially. He said after the completion of the ongoing developmental work every district would equip with international standard badminton, basketball, futsal and playing fields facilities.

Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz congratulating the players for having international standard facilities and expressed the hope that work on other ongoing projects would be completed in time. He said KP govt has initiated scores of sports development projects and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan was personally monitoring all these projects as far as quality of work on these projects were concerned.

CS KP appreciated Engineering Wing and PMU of the Directorate General Sports and C&W Department for completing the 151 sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground Project. Dr. Kazim Niaz said there would be no shortage of funds and all the ongoing projects in sports would be completed in time. He said that all the projects are being reviewed with Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, and Murad Ali Mohmand.

Dr. Kazim Niaz said that the quality of the projects was also being checked at different stages. He said special focus has been given to ensure equal opportunities to the female players and that was why separate Gymnasium with multiple Games facilities are being constructed in each of the Division Headquarters for which funds have already been allocated and construction work on these Gymnasium are being in progress.