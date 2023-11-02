Chief Secretary KP XI handing a shocking defeated to PPC XI in Exhibition Match

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa XI secured a resounding victory over President Peshawar Press Club XI, defeating them by a margin of 47 runs in a thrilling exhibition match at the Karnal Sher Khan Army Stadium. This exhibition match was part of the ongoing RMI Media cricket League, showcasing an exciting clash of skills and sportsmanship.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Naveed Aslam Chaudhary, led his team to success after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. They set a formidable target of 89 runs, losing only two wickets in the allotted overs. Nasir played a remarkable innings, contributing 53 runs, while Imtiaz added 17 runs. The Peshawar Press Club XI responded to the challenge but could only manage to score 42 runs, falling short of the target.

Waqas Shah emerged as the top scorer for President PPC XI with 24 runs, and Khushal contributed nine runs. The bowling prowess of Chief Secretary XI's Khalid and Muhammad Adil proved crucial as they dismissed one player each from the opposing team.

The event was graced by the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, who also served as a referee during the match. Distinguished guests, including DG Information Muhammad Imran Khan, Chief Operating Officer Col. Tariq, HoD Marketing Faizan Qureshi, and senior provincial officers, along with senior journalists, added to the excitement of the day.