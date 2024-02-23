Chiefs hold off champions Crusaders to win Super Rugby opener

Replacement fly-half Josh Ioane landed two late penalties to give the Waikato Chiefs a 33-29 home victory over defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders to kickstart the Super Rugby season Friday

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Replacement fly-half Josh Ioane landed two late penalties to give the Waikato Chiefs a 33-29 home victory over defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders to kickstart the Super Rugby season Friday.

The Chiefs held off a second-half charge by the Crusaders, who scored two unanswered tries by Chay Fihaki and another by captain Scott Barrett to fight back from 27-10 down at half-time to lead before Ioane struck.

"It's good to start the season with a win. It's always a hard run against the Crusaders," said Chiefs try-scorer

Etene Nanai-Seturo.

A new-look Crusaders are bidding for an eighth straight Super Rugby title after beating the Chiefs in last year's final.

But it was a disappointing start for new head coach Rob Penney, who replaced Scott Robertson after he left to take charge of the All Blacks.

"It was a magnificent comeback, which I'm so proud of," said Penney.

"We were really scratchy in the first half, the Chiefs played well and didn't let us in.

"To get back on track in the second half was awesome. The guys will be better for the experience."

The Chiefs dominated the first half by scoring tries through flanker Kaylum Boshier, scrum-half Xavier Roe and winger Nanai-Seturo, to a single Sevu Reece five-pointer for the Crusaders.

But it was a different story after the break as great hands from fly-half Rivez Reihana, who later went off injured, saw Fihaki cross before Crusaders skipper Barrett stretched out to touch down and make it 27-22.

Fihaki, in for All Blacks star Will Jordan -- who will miss the Super Rugby season through injury -- then burst through a huge hole and scorched over to level the scores with 10 minutes left.

The conversion put the Crusaders ahead before Ioane, a second-half replacement for Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie, held his nerve to fire over two penalties.

Both sides lost key players early in both halves. The Crusaders' All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams went down clutching his leg on 10 minutes while McKenzie limped off early in the second half.

In Melbourne, a disjointed Rebels crashed 30-3 to last year's semi-finalists the ACT Brumbies.

The Rebels were hoping for a strong start to the year after a nightmare off-season that saw a massive turnover of players before the debt-ridden club entered voluntary administration in January.

But they were unable to deliver in front of a meagre crowd, falling behind 17-3 at the break after winger Corey Toole crossed twice and Noah Lolesio nailed both conversions and a penalty for the Brumbies.

Flanker Charlie Cale matched Toole in the second half with a pair of tries to take the game further away from the Rebels.

"Obviously the Rebels are going through a hard time at the moment and credit to them, I thought they were awesome tonight," said Lolesio.

"Very happy with how we performed, but it's just round one. We know we have to be a lot better than that throughout the season."