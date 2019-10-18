UrduPoint.com
Chiefs Quarterback Mahomes Leaves Game With Knee Injury

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:50 AM

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes leaves game with knee injury

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the second quarter of the Chiefs NFL game against the Broncos in Denver on Thursday with a right knee injury.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, was hurt on a quarterback sneak.

After picking up a first down on the fourth-down play he was down for some minutes, finally making his way from the field with assistance from medical staff -- foregoing the cart that was brought on.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes with the Chiefs leading 10-6 and Kansas City were up 20-6 at halftime as they seek to rebound from back-to-back defeats.

