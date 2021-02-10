Chiefs suspend assistant coach amid crash probe

UrduPoint.com
Wed 10th February 2021

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been suspended following his involvement in a car crash last week that left a five-year-old girl in a coma, the team said Monday.

Reid is being investigated for driving under the influence after telling Kansas City police officers at the scene of the accident last Thursday that he had "two or three" drinks before the crash.

The 35-year-old, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, did not travel to Tampa for Sunday's Super Bowl, where the Chiefs were trounced 31-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Outside linebackers coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday's multi-vehicle accident," the Chiefs said in a statement.

"We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested." The Chiefs meanwhile extended support to five-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a brain injury in the accident.

A second child suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

"Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family," the Chiefs said. "We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery." US media reported on Tuesday that Young remained unconscious in a Kansas City hospital where her condition was listed as "critical".

The girl was a passenger in one of two cars Reid's truck hit last week on the edge of a motorway near the Chiefs training complex in Kansas City. Both cars were parked on the side of the road when Reid's vehicle collided with them.

Britt Reid has previous convictions for drink and drug problems and the crash is the latest episode in his family's troubled history.

His elder brother, Garrett Reid, died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2012 during a Philadelphia Eagles training camp. Garrett Reid had also been involved in brushes with the law, arrested in January 2007 for drugs violations.

