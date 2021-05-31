UrduPoint.com
Children Sports Committee Constituted To Promote Sports Culture In South Punjab

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:47 PM

Children Sports Committee constituted to promote sports culture in South Punjab

Sports lovers from different cities of South Punjab constituted Pakistan Children Sports Committee to promote sports culture in the region

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Sports lovers from different cities of South Punjab constituted Pakistan Children Sports Committee to promote sports culture in the region.

About dozens of sports lovers from Vehari, Khanewal, Lodharan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh and Khanewal here on Monday assembled at local educational institute and formed Pakistan Children Sports Committee with an aim to promote different sports in the culturally rich region of South Punjab.

Dr Faisal Jehan was appointed as President of the organization at regional level.

While addressing the ceremony, the senior sports persons lauded the establishment of the special committee. On this occasion, known taekwondo grand master Raja Muhammad Ayub Khan and many sports lovers were also present.

More Stories From Sports

