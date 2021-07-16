UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child's Play As Pogacar Wins In Tour De France Mountains Again

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:16 AM

Child's play as Pogacar wins in Tour de France mountains again

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar again proved his dominance on the Tour de France as he won a second consecutive mountain stage on Thursday and said "it's a game for me."

LuzArdiden, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Overall leader Tadej Pogacar again proved his dominance on the Tour de France as he won a second consecutive mountain stage on Thursday and said "it's a game for me." On a short final mountain stage Pogacar out-ran his two closest rivals, Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz, just as he did on the previous day's mountaintop finale.

The 2020 champion continued the most dominant run in recent Tour memory.

The peloton left Pau under a shadow Thursday after a overnight anti-doping raid on Pogacar's Bahrain-Victorious team at their hotel.

But by the time an Ineos quartet were leading the remnants of the pack up the final climb of this Tour de France, the focus was on the possible challenges to the leader on the road.

With 3km left Pogacar, Vingegaard and Carapaz were again left to cross swords in the battle to the finish. It was quickly settled. Pogacar raced ahead with ease over the last kilometre and slowed down as he crossed the line for his third stage win on this edition.

"I felt good and I'm really happy with the win. It's a game for me, I'm enjoying playing it," said the 22-year-old.

The Slovenian UAE team leader then turned his attention on the time-trial on Saturday.

"You can lose six minutes over 30km like that," he said.

Pogacar leads the Dane Vingegaard by almost six minutes with Carapaz right on the Jumbo man's tail in third with three stages left, aflat run Friday, the time-trial and Sunday's Parade into Paris.

Related Topics

France UAE Hotel Road Paris Man Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

20 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

2 hours ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

2 hours ago

US, Russia Could Exchange Technologies to Reduce E ..

15 seconds ago

US to Thoroughly Study Putin's Positive Proposals ..

17 seconds ago

AJK polls: Farrukh condemns attack on PTI rally

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.