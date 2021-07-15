UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child's Play Pogacar Dominates On Tour De France Mountain Again

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

Child's play Pogacar dominates on Tour de France mountain again

LuzArdiden, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Overall leader Tadej Pogacar again proved his dominance on the Tour de France as he won a second consecutive mountain stage in the Pyrenees on Thursday and said "it's a game for me." On a short final mountain stage of 130km, Pogacar out-ran his two closest rivals, Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz, just as he did on the previous day.

The 2020 champion continued the most dominant run in recent Tour memory, by climbing on to the post-race podium four times -- as stage winner, as best young rider, best climber and as the runaway overall leader.

The peloton left Pau under a shadow Thursday after an overnight anti-doping raid on the Bahrain-Victorious team at their hotel.

"It's something strange, maybe just one more control to see nobody's hiding anything," said Pogacar of UAE.

"We only found out in the morning, I don't know what to think," he said of the raid.

But by the time an Ineos quartet were leading the remnants of the pack up the final climb of this Tour de France, however, the focus was on the possible challenges to the leader on the road.

"It was full gas racing today, Ineos were pressing from deep," the leader said of what was likely Carapaz's last chance to unseat him.

"We had nothing to lose today, so we are happy," said the Ecuadorian.

"Our goal was to win the stage, I think we put up a good fight." With 3km left Pogacar, Vingegaard and Carapaz were left to cross swords in a pulsating uphill battle to a finish line above the clouds at the ski resort of Luz Ardiden with hundreds of thousands of fans along the roadside and cycling-loving French President Emmanuel Macron in the director's car at the head of the action.

The struggle was quickly settled.

Pogacar raced ahead with ease over the last kilometre and slowed down to take a look over his shoulder as he crossed the line for his third stage win on this edition.

Related Topics

France UAE Hotel Climber Road Car Young Gas 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

16 minutes ago

DC reviews anti-dengue arrangements

3 minutes ago

Street criminals nabbed within 24 hours of injurin ..

3 minutes ago

Finland's COVID-19 Epidemic Hits Young People - Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body seeks PIA pilots' details, gets briefi ..

8 minutes ago

President for accelerated efforts to check populat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.