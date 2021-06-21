Chile's soccer association (ANFP) on Monday dismissed reports in social networks of an alleged sex party organized by the national team's players taking part in Copa America, the South American soccer championship, in defiance of strict sanitary limits introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Chile's soccer association (ANFP) on Monday dismissed reports in social networks of an alleged sex party organized by the national team's players taking part in Copa America, the South American soccer championship, in defiance of strict sanitary limits introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, media reported that Chilean football star Arturo Vidal violated the isolation rules as he was visited by a barber. Later the same, day there was information circulating on social networks that Vidal and several players invited prostitutes to their hotel.

"The visit of the barber who violated the [The South American Football Confederation] CONMEBOL sanitary rules was the only disciplinary offense," Gianfranco Dazzarola, the ANFP spokesperson, said as quoted by Chilean radio channel BioBio.

The CONMEBOL will impose a fine of $30,000 on Chile's national team.