Chin Up Green Shirts: Fans Jubilant Over Display Of Impressive Fightback By Pakistan Over England In T-20 Finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 13, 2022 | 07:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Despite losing the World Cup T-20 cricket tournament fans of the Hazara division and across the Country appreciated Pakistan Cricket team's players for their fight back against England.

Like other parts of the country, people of the Hazara region had gathered to watch the T-20 World Cup final match between Pakistan and England.

Several big screens were installed in all major cities of the region where thousands of people, particularly youth, gathered to watch the final. .

People were jubilant over Pakistan's fightback after scoring a low total while batting first managing only 137 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of eight wickets.

This gave an impression that the English batters would easily walk away with the victory, that was only to be proven wrong when Pakistani pacers gave their heart and soul trying to restrict Jos Buttler's side below the set target.

Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi were leading the green shirts joined by Naseem Shah's unplayable deliveries to Ben Stokes.

The fans held that Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury at the critical juncture of the match was the turning point. Had it been the other way around and Shaheen had bowled his remaining two overs, Pakistan could have registered a miraculous win, repeating the history of 92's World Cup triumph, three decades ago.

