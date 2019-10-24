China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Youth Cricket Friendship Games held in Beijing

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Youth Cricket Friendship Games were held in Jinan and Beijing in the month of October

The closing ceremony of the games, co-organized by Tsinghua University, General Administration of sports of China and Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was held at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Ms. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Deputy Head of Mission of Pakistan Embassy in Beijing explained that the cricket matches were organized to deepen cultural and youth exchanges among the three countries as agreed in the Joint Statement of 3rd China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Trilateral Dialogue held at Islamabad on 7th September 2019.

Expressing delight at the increasing interest of Chinese youth in cricket, she offered Pakistan's technical support and experience-sharing to both Afghanistan and China in harnessing the cricketing talent in both countries.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Embassy of Pakistan, Embassy of Afghanistan, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, General Administration of Sports of China and Tsinghua University.