China Announce 24-man Roster For World Cup Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China announce 24-man roster for World Cup qualifiers

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) -- The Chinese men's football team has unveiled a 24-player roster for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, with Zhang Yuning returning to the squad after a long term injury.

Chinese team head coach Aleksandar Jankovic has called up a full-strength team including Wu Lei, Wu Xi and Wei Shihao, but naturalized forward Ai Kesen was not listed.

The 26-year-old center forward Zhang, who suffered a severe ankle injury last December, has only played three matches for Beijing Guoan as a substitute in the recent month.

In addition, 23-year-old Wu Shaocong, who plays for Genclerbirligi S.K. in Turkish second-tier league, is the only overseas player included on the roster.

The Chinese team will play its first 2026 World Cup Asian qualifiers away against Thailand on November 16, and then face South Korea at home in Shenzhen five days later.

More Stories From Sports