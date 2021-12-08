UrduPoint.com

China Asks Australia To Better Relations Amid Diplomatic Boycott Of Winter Games - Embassy

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:16 PM

The Chinese Embassy in Australia urged the Morrison government on Wednesday to improve bilateral relations after Australia announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games in step with the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Chinese Embassy in Australia urged the Morrison government on Wednesday to improve bilateral relations after Australia announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games in step with the United States.

"China once again urges the Australian side to take practical measures to create favorable conditions for�improving�bilateral relations. The Australian side's statement that it will not send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics runs counter to its publicly pronounced�expectation to improve China-Australia relations," the embassy's spokesperson said in a statement while wishing Australian athletes the best of luck.

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Canberra will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games in China. The move will not affect athletes' participation.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4 - 20.

Prime Minister Australia China Canberra Beijing United States February Olympics

