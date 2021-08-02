UrduPoint.com

China Beat Germany To Win Olympic Gold In Women's Team Sprint

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:00 PM

China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's team sprint

China edged out Germany to win the first track cycling gold of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's team sprint on Monday after earlier breaking the world record

Izu, Japan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :China edged out Germany to win the first track cycling gold of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's team sprint on Monday after earlier breaking the world record.

China set a new world record time of 31.804sec in the heats and were then too quick for Germany in the final, their 31.895 just ahead of the Germans' 31.980. The Russian Olympic Committee beat the Netherlands to claim bronze.

More Stories From Sports

