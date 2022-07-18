UrduPoint.com

China Beats Indonesia To Advance Into FIBA Asia Cup Quarterfinals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 18, 2022 | 07:50 PM

China beats Indonesia to advance into FIBA Asia Cup quarterfinals

China beat Indonesia 108-58 at the FIBA Asia Cup men's basketball tournament here on Monday evening, progressing into the last eight

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) China beat Indonesia 108-58 at the FIBA Asia Cup men's basketball tournament here on Monday evening, progressing into the last eight.

Although Indonesia is one of the three co-hosts of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, its guaranteed spot was subject to reaching the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup, with those hopes now having been dashed.

China led 59-21 at half-time after Sun Minghui nailed a buzzer-beating floater from beyond the arc. By the end of a one-sided encounter, China led 18-6 in three-pointers, 42-22 in points in the paint, and 48-27 in rebounds.

Gu Quan pocketed a game-high 23 points for China, while Marques Terrell Bolden led Indonesia with 21 points.

China will play Lebanon on Wednesday for a place in the semifinals.

