China can reach final 12 of Asian World Cup qualifiers, says former captain

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- China has what it takes to advance to the second phase of the final 12 teams of the Asian World Cup qualifiers, its former skipper Fan Zhiyi said.

China will host all remaining Asian Group A matches from May 30 to June 15 in Suzhou, where the hosts, placed second in the group, have been tasked to win all their games against Guam, the Philippines, the Maldives and Syria.

"The Chinese side has everything in order and the players are also in high spirit," said Fan, who captained China at the 2002 World Cup finals.

"I don't think any side of Guam, the Philippines, the Maldives and Syria is a match for the Chinese team. If they cannot win the ties against those four teams, there is no use talking about the following round of qualifiers," he said.

China is currently eight points adrift of group leader Syria and only leads the Philippines, which is in third place on goal difference.