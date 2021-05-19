UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Can Reach Final 12 Of Asian World Cup Qualifiers, Says Former Captain

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:12 PM

China can reach final 12 of Asian World Cup qualifiers, says former captain

China has what it takes to advance to the second phase of the final 12 teams of the Asian World Cup qualifiers, its former skipper Fan Zhiyi said

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- China has what it takes to advance to the second phase of the final 12 teams of the Asian World Cup qualifiers, its former skipper Fan Zhiyi said.

China will host all remaining Asian Group A matches from May 30 to June 15 in Suzhou, where the hosts, placed second in the group, have been tasked to win all their games against Guam, the Philippines, the Maldives and Syria.

"The Chinese side has everything in order and the players are also in high spirit," said Fan, who captained China at the 2002 World Cup finals.

"I don't think any side of Guam, the Philippines, the Maldives and Syria is a match for the Chinese team. If they cannot win the ties against those four teams, there is no use talking about the following round of qualifiers," he said.

China is currently eight points adrift of group leader Syria and only leads the Philippines, which is in third place on goal difference.

Related Topics

World Syria China Suzhou Philippines Maldives May June All From Asia

Recent Stories

Cricketers play ‘Guess the celebrity Game’

10 minutes ago

PITB to Implement Accounting Software & HRMIS for ..

14 minutes ago

Masdar’s Youth 4 Sustainability platform announc ..

25 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $68.39 a barrel ..

26 minutes ago

Iran Begins Oil Pumping Bypassing Strait of Hormuz ..

8 minutes ago

Livestock deptt sets-up camp for camels examinatio ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.