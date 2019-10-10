UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Crush Guam, Aussies Beat Nepal In Qatar Qualifier Whitewash

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:25 PM

China crush Guam, Aussies beat Nepal in Qatar qualifier whitewash

Veteran striker Yang Xu made four goals in 25 minutes during China's 7-0 blitz of Guam while Australia easily bested a struggling Nepal in Thursday's World Cup qualifiers

Guangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Veteran striker Yang Xu made four goals in 25 minutes during China's 7-0 blitz of Guam while Australia easily bested a struggling Nepal in Thursday's World Cup qualifiers.

China struggled to keep up the pressure and would have gone scoreless in the second half without a sudden strike by Brazil-born Elkeson, who in August became the first player without Chinese heritage to be named in the national squad.

Yang found his first in the sixth minute off a cross from Wang Gang but Guam looked like levelling soon after with some gaping holes in the hosts' defence.

Winger Wu Lei's feint around Travis Nicklaw into goal from the penalty line checked the brief burst of momentum from the visitors and Yang's second moments later kept the hosts on the front foot for the rest of the half.

Yang made his fourth at the 31st minute and shook off a tumble soon after that saw a yellow card for Nicklaw, while Yu Xi's header brought China to six.

With the other scorers benched after the break, Yang's best shot at a fifth was flagged offside.

Elkeson stepped up in the 75th minute but missed his chance at matching the double he made on debut against the Maldives last month in the final shortly before the whistle.

- Maclaren hat-trick - Meanwhile Jamie Maclaren made a hat-trick in Australia's 5-0 thrashing of Nepal during Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Canberra.

The Socceroos missed several opportunities against their 161st-ranked visitors but maintained a tight defence and dominated possession through the match.

Their opponents were flagging by half-time, with a dogged showing by keeper Kiran Chemjong avoiding a bigger blowout.

"We created a lot of chances, but we got a bit more ruthless when it counts," said Australia coach Graham Arnold after his side's biggest home win in three years. "Overall, I'm very happy." Melbourne City's Maclaren opened scoring in the sixth minute when Chemjong lost his grip on a drive from the top of the box.

He doubled the lead in the 18th with a header off Rhyan Grant.

International debutant Harry Souttar followed five minutes later with his own nod into goal, but a potential fourth by Mathew Leckie seconds before the break was controversially ruled offside.

By then the Aussies had made 16 shots on goal against a solitary attempt by the visitors -- a 44th minute Hail Mary from Abhishek Rijal from near the half-way line.

The visitors rallied in the second half but notched an own goal after failing to deflect Souttar in minute 59.

Late substitutes Ajdin Hrustic and Awer Mabil kept up the pressure but could not capitalise on their attempts before Maclaren made his third in the closing moments.

"(It's) my proudest moment in a football jersey," he told Fox sports after the match, while conceding that his side squandered a few easy opportunities through the match.

"End of the day we scored five... but looking back we could've scored more," he said.

Striker Kim Shin-wook scored four in South Korea's 8-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka while Japan triumphed 6-0 against Mongolia in Thursday's other second round group matches.

Related Topics

Football World Australia Sports Sri Lanka China Canberra Melbourne Hail Mary Lead Japan South Korea Maldives Mongolia Nepal August From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours GITEX 2019

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss regiona ..

46 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council to organize music competition

51 seconds ago

China road bridge collapses, traps cars underneath ..

53 seconds ago

Rs. 71 billion recovered last year: AGP Javed Jaha ..

55 seconds ago

AEDB Board approves draft of new ARE Policy unanim ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.