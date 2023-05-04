UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published May 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

China, Cuba, 9 CIS Countries, Egypt, Mongolia to Participate in 2023 CIS Games - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Nine member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as China, Mongolia, Cuba, and Egypt, have confirmed their participation in the 2023 CIS Games, which will be held in Belarus, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko said on Thursday.

"At present, nine CIS countries have already confirmed their participation.

In addition, our friends from the People's Republic of China, Mongolia, Cuba, Egypt will take part in certain sports," Petrishenko said during a meeting of the organizing committee, as quoted by the Belarusian SB news agency.

The event will take place in different Belarusian cities in order to demonstrate the tourist potential of Belarus to visitors, Petrishenko added.

CIS Games will be held in 11 Belarusian cities from August 4-14. The program includes competitions in 22 sports.

