China Denies Reports of Plans to Halt Large Enterprises' Work During 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Media speculation that large enterprises around Beijing will suspend their work during the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in a bid to prevent air pollution are untrue, Liu Youbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said on Thursday.

"These rumors are not true," Liu said at a press conference.

When asked about measures to prevent air pollution during the Games, the spokesman said that the ministry would instruct Beijing, Hebei Province and other locations to take reasonable steps to protect the environment in accordance with laws and regulations.

Liu stressed that the actions require accuracy, scientific support and open information to minimize the impact on the Chinese economy, social sector, production and people's lives.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4-20. The Winter Paralympics will be held in the Chinese capital from March 4-13.