China denies telling NBA to fire exec over Hong Kong tweet

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :China denied Friday that it demanded that the NBA fire a Houston Rockets executive for supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

"The Chinese government has never raised these kinds of demands," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing, after NBA boss Adam Silver said officials had demanded the sacking.