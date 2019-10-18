UrduPoint.com
China Denies Telling NBA To Fire Exec Over Hong Kong Tweet

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

China denied Friday that it demanded that the NBA fire a Houston Rockets executive for supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :China denied Friday that it demanded that the NBA fire a Houston Rockets executive for supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

"The Chinese government has never raised these kinds of demands," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing, after NBA boss Adam Silver said officials had demanded the sacking.

